Sam Smith and Dustin Lance Black make up for Oscars tiff at London awards ceremony

Black was a presenter at the Attitude Awards in London, handed out by U.K. LGBTQ magazine Attitude, but he took some time onstage to address the disagreement.

"Sam, I am so sorry," said Black. "Sometimes I get carried away, and you are a motherf******* blessing of a human being, so thank you."

Sam, who was named Person of the Year, thanked Black for his kind words when they got onstage.

"Dustin, I just wanted to say you didn't have to say sorry, but thank you so much," said Sam. "And the truth is I did f*** up my speech royally at the Oscars in front of....90 million people. So I have written down my speech tonight so that I don't f*** it up!"

Attitude reports that later that night, the two were seen hugging each other and laughing.

During their acceptance speech, Sam explained that the reason they'd been "able to show all of the sides of myself" in the past year is that he felt "incredibly safe," and was able to consult the "leaders and the trailblazers" of the LGBTQ community.

"They've supported me every single breath of mine of the last few years," they explained. They also thanked their family, noting, "Thank you for believing in me when I don't believe in myself."

