Sam Asghari teases upcoming wedding to Britney Spears: “I want the biggest wedding in the world!”

With her conservatorship now out of the way, Britney Spears appears to be full steam ahead with wedding plans. Her husband-to-be, Sam Asghari, spilled some details in a new interview about when the two will tie the knot.

The 27-year-old actor told Entertainment Tonight that the pop star is “doing great” now that she is free from her legal woes. But, when the conversation gravitated toward their upcoming nuptials, he cryptically said they will happen “sooner or later.” Although he didn’t provide a timeline, Sam did part with one detail about planning the wedding.

“It’s up to her. She’s wearing the pants now!,” he laughed before admitting that, if he could have his way, he’d want “the biggest wedding in the world!”

No matter what his bride-to-be decides, Sam says he’s grateful he gets to create a future with the love of his life. “From here on out, it’s amazing. It’s heaven,” he gushed, adding, “This is the happiest time of our lives. We’re just enjoying it!”

Britney and Sam first met while filming her 2016 music video, “Slumber Party.” They became engaged last September.

