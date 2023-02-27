Sam Asghari speaks out after his and Britney Spears’ dogs escape

Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, averted a scary situation when two of their dogs got loose and ran away from home. Thankfully, a local rescue organization was able to wrangle the pups.

Sam took to Instagram to thank the Dog Days Search & Rescue team for finding Sawyer, the Australian shepherd, and Porsha, the Doberman pinscher.

“A huge thank you to @dogdayssar for finding our babies that ran like Forrest Gump down the road yesterday,” he wrote. He has since shared a link on his bio where fans can donate to the organization.

Asghari explained the two dogs rushed out the door and managed to run 5 miles away from home before being picked up by the rescue team. The actor added the local sheriff’s department also assisted in the search.

Britney welcomed Sawyer last year, saying she found him in Maui and “took him home immediately.” As for Porsha, the Doberman was a gift from Sam in 2021; he said he wanted the dog to “protect” Britney from those “with bad intentions.”

