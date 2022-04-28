Sam Asghari says he and Britney Spears don’t know if they’re having a daughter or son

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD

Based on all the pink themes in Britney Spears﻿’ recent Instagram posts, fans have been speculating that the pregnant pop star is having a baby girl — but fiancé ﻿Sam Asghari﻿ is casting doubt.

In an interview with Access, the actor spoke about his excitement for fatherhood — even when it comes to changing diapers — and told host Mario Lopez, “[I’m going to be] hands-on as much as possible. This is my baby. My first baby!”

When asked if he and Britney will be painting the nursery pink or blue, Sam revealed that he’s staying in the dark…at least for now.

“I don’t [know],” he said when asked about the baby’s gender. In response to when he plans on finding out whether they’re having a girl or a boy, Sam said it is “up to” Britney. If he had it his way, Sam admitted, “I don’t want to [know]…It’s something that I want to wait for.”

Sam then doubled down that he doesn’t care what he’s having. “If it’s a daughter, it’s going to be the most spoiled princess ever,” he declared. “If it’s a son, it’s gonna be the toughest…I’m gonna be tough on [him].”

Although it’s unknown when Britney wants to find out the gender of her child, Lopez suggested that she and Sam wait until the baby arrives, because “it’s the best surprise.”

While this is the “Toxic” singer’s first child with Sam, it will be her third overall. She shares sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Upon announcing his unexpected bundle of joy earlier this month, Sam told his fans on Instagram, “Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do.”

