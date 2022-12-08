Sam Asghari hints Britney Spears’ protective fans are causing her “more stress and damage”

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sam Asghari finally broke his silence and addressed fans who are spreading rumors his wife, Britney Spears, still isn’t free — or worse.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the Iranian actor explained, “Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it’s good to take a break. [Britney] has her voice and is a free woman. I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times.”

Britney recently reactivated her Instagram profile after shutting it down earlier this month, sparking fans’ concern about her safety.

Sam continued, “I’ve always respected and supported her privacy with everything I’ve had. I ask of you supportive and protective fans to do the same.”

“Out of respect for her privacy I don’t post her 24/7. I ask for permission if I ever do,” he continued, seemingly to address why he doesn’t always feature her on his social media or bring her to public events. In reference to the latter, said Sam, “It would be my honor if she joins. For her those things are not fun. They’re [hectic] and full of stress.”

In closing, Sam asked fans to give Britney space by writing, “Sometimes being overprotective can cause more stress and damage.”

Britney hasn’t posted anything to her Instagram since she reactivated her account. Her most recent post was a message to her sons, which she wrote the day after her 41st birthday. “To both of my boys … I love you … I would die for you,” she wrote.

