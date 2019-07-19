Sabrina Carpenter says "Singular: Act II" is a "pulled-apart version" of "Act I"

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboAfter releasing her Singular: Act I album last year, Sabrina Carpenter is ready for Act II. Her second installment in the Singular series is out today.

While the first collection of songs exuded confidence, the singer tells ABC Radio this time around she’s showing a more vulnerable side.

“I see Act II as kind of like a pulled apart version of Act I,” she says. “It's a little less precise and a little less perfect.”

She adds, “I think we have those moments where we feel really confident and everything is put together and we feel on top of the world, and we have moments where we don't feel as much of that. But at the end of the day…we can always get back to that place and that state of mind.”

Act II features Sabrina’s latest release, a danceable track about anxiety called “In My Bed,” and the emotionally raw “Exhale.” She says being more open about her feelings in these songs was a way of repaying the fans who have been so open with her.

But she’s having fun, too – as evidenced by the quirky “In My Bed” video, in which she sports a set of googly eyes.

“At first I was like, ‘Well I just hope this doesn't look like a bad Snapchat filter,’” she says of her video look. “And it turns out it does…but it works. You know, it looks like just enough of a bad Snapchat filter that it's mesmerizing.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.