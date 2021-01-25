Sabrina Carpenter reveals true meaning behind "Skin" amid Olivia Rodrigo "Drivers License" drama

Island Records

After much speculation, Sabrina Carpenter is putting the rumors to rest on the true meaning behind her new song “Skin.”

On Sunday, the 21-year-old actress and singer shared a filtered photo of herself on Instagram and wrote, “Thank you to everyone who has listened to skin especially those who have opened their minds to lyrically what i was trying to get across.”

“I wasn’t bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it,” Carpenter continued, seemingly making reference to the rumors that her song was a direct retaliation to Olivia Rodrigo’s number-one song, “Driver’s License,” which fans believe is about a love triangle between Sabrina, Olivia, 17, and her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett, 20.

Explaining her record further, Sabrina shared, “I was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. So I was inspired to do what I usually do to cope, write something that i wish i could have told myself in the past.”

“The song isn’t calling out one single person. some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I’ve had this past year,” she continued. “It also shows that many things have actually gotten under my skin.. and I’m still learning to not give other people so much power over my feelings. I know a lot of you struggle with the same thing.”

“I don’t want this to become an endless cycle so please don’t take this as an opportunity to send more hate anyone’s way,” Sabrina added. “Lots of love to u all. Thanks for letting me grow.”

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.