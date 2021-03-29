Ryan Tedder, Jewel, Josh Groban & more to sing with 'American Idol' contestants during All-Star Duets Week

ABC/Eric McCandless

As in past years, American Idol‘s upcoming All-Star Duets round will feature a wide range of established music artists singing with the contestants.

Starting April 4, the contestants will find themselves singing with Josh Groban, OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder, Jewel, Maroon 5 keyboard player and solo artist PJ Morton, Brian McKnight, country stars Jason Aldean and Jimmie Allen, singer/songwriter Ben Rector, soul singer Joss Stone, Brandon Boyd of alt-rockers Incubus, pop star Tori Kelly, and American Idol season five runner-up Katharine McPhee.

Over two nights, April 4 and 5, each celeb will sing separately with two of the top 24 contestants, who’ll be revealed tonight on ABC. The 16 contestants who survive those shows will then move on to the live shows, which begin April 11.

