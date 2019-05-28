Ryan Tedder helps songwriting hopefuls on "Songland," premiering tonight

Trae Patton/NBC

Trae Patton/NBCOn NBC’s new show Songland, Ryan Tedder is hoping to give a new crop of songwriters their big break.

The new series, executive-produced by Adam Levine and co-produced by Ryan, debuts tonight at 10 p.m. ET. The show gives one songwriter per episode the chance to have their song recorded by a big-name guest artist.

“A show like Songland gives you that opportunity, whether you're a 45-year-old housewife in New Hampshire, or a soccer coach in Dallas or a 19-year-old jazz student in Seattle,” the OneRepublic frontman says. “We've had all kinds of people submit songs for this show.”

He adds, “This is a show I would have killed to have auditioned for or submitted a song for when I moved to L.A.”

Each songwriting hopeful will be mentored by three top music producers, including Ryan, Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Ester Dean, and Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Shane McAnally, who's scored 38 #1 country hits.

Guest artists include Meghan Trainor, Charlie Puth, John Legend and the Jonas Brothers.

