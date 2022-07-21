Ryan Tedder gives update on Jonas Brothers’ album: “They’re gonna come out swinging”

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Phot Bank

Recently, Kevin Jonas told Live with Kelly & Ryan that he and the Jonas Brothers are “finishing up” their long-awaited new album. But OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder, who oversaw their 2019 album Happiness Begins and also worked on the new one, says “finishing up” is something of an exaggeration.

“Uh … it’s not done … I can tell you it’s not completely done,” Ryan tells ABC Audio, while noting that the album has “great songs.”

“I mean, look, Joe just had a baby, so … everything’s been on pause for a little bit,” Ryan says, referring to the fact that Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner just welcomed their second child.

“They’re definitely working right now, but everything’s been on pause,” Ryan reiterates. However, he assures us that when the album does come out, we’re in for a treat.

“Some of the stuff that I’ve heard that I’ve worked on sounds phenomenal,” he says. “I know they’re going to come out strong. They’re going to come out swinging. But to my knowledge, it’s not finished.”

In addition producing some of Happiness Begins, Ryan co-wrote a number of songs on the album, including “Sucker” and “Cool.” He also co-wrote and co-produced the JoBros singles “What a Man Gotta Do” and “Remember This.”

Ryan and OneRepublic are currently on a U.S. tour and are enjoying a hit with “I Ain’t Worried.”

