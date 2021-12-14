Ryan Tedder bringing new musical event ‘California Dreaming’ to Nickelodeon

Matt Winkelmeyer/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

Ryan Tedder is treating fans to an extra-special holiday gift that’ll bring music to their ears. The OneRepublic vocalist has teamed with TV producer Simon Fuller, the guy who created American Idol, to create an all-new scripted musical special that’ll premiere on Nickelodeon later this week.

The two created California Dreaming, an hour-long event that follows the story of a group of aspiring musicians who have their sights set on enrolling in a prestigious boarding school that specializes in the performing arts. However, they must nail their audition first.

Ryan wrote a series of original songs especially for this musical spectacular, which airs on Thursday, December 16 at 7 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.

California Dreaming will star Hyperlinked actress Jenna Raine Simmons, Raven’s Home star Liv Simone, America’s Got Talent performer Angelina Green, Finding Neverland national tour star Ben Krieger, and Invasion actor Max Fincham. All the actors will play characters that share their first name.

