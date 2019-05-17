Ryan Seacrest explains why you should watch "American Idol" finale over "Game of Thrones"

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessIt’s the battle of the finales this Sunday: American Idol will crown its winner as Game of Thrones crowns the new ruler of Westeros. So which one will you watch? Idol host Ryan Seacrest says it’s a no-brainer.

“Well the Idol finale is live, Game of Thrones will always be there,” he tells ABC Radio. “It'll always be there for you. [Idol] is a sporting event and we're there working for three hours live. Just tune in, pick your favorite and vote.”

For the record, Ryan has never seen Game of Thrones: He plans on watching it when he retires.

As far as who will win Idol – Alejandro Aranda, Laine Hardy or Madison VanDenberg – Ryan has no idea how the results will go. Judge Katy Perry, however, knows exactly what each contestant needs to do to win.

“Alejandro needs to just stay Alejandro and also just take a little bit of risk and show us a little bit more vocal variation,” she says.

As for Madison, she needs to “embody the songs and stomp and just kinda have that presence of the pop star that I know is in her.”

When it comes to Laine, Katy says he's “really doing great,” pointing out that he has the advantage of this being his second time in the competition.



The American Idol finale airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

