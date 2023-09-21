Ryan Reynolds To Receive Robin Williams Legacy Of Laughter Award

Glenn Close’s Bring Change to Mind nonprofit is putting the final touches on its 11th annual Revels & Revelations fundraiser, selecting Ryan Reynolds to receive the night’s highest honor.

The veteran actor, producer and entrepreneur will receive the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award, an honor that is awarded by the late legend’s children, Zak, Zelda and Cody. Upon receiving, Reynolds will be following in the footsteps of previous recipients Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Ben Stiller, Melissa McCarthy, and Dan and Eugene Levy.

(HollywoodReporter)