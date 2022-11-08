Ryan Reynolds teases whether Taylor Swift is in ﻿’Deadpool 3′

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

Will Taylor Swift make a ca-meow in the upcoming Deadpool movie? Ryan Reynolds has finally addressed the elephant in the room.

Fans who watched the second film know Reynolds wore a T-shirt with two of Taylor’s cats — Olivia and Meredith — on it. In addition, Taylor is very good friends with Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively﻿, and she revealed their daughters’ names on her ﻿Folklore album by naming characters after them.

It should also be noted Lively directed Taylor’s hilarious music video for “I Bet You Think About Me.” In that vein, eagle-eyed fans noted that the house used in Taylor’s new “All Too Well” music video was the same home featured in two Deadpool 3 teasers.

Fans felt these were all signs pointing to Taylor’s involvement in the third Deadpool movie — but Reynolds shot down those hopes when talking with ﻿Entertainment Tonight. He did, however, say he would “of course” welcome a cameo from Taylor.

“Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius,” he raved.

Reynolds revealed he’s a massive fan of the singer and said he is “obsessed” with her new album, Midnights. “Oh my God, yes. All of us, whole house, I’m not kidding. I love it so much,” he explained. “I do, Blake does, my daughters. We love it.”

