Ryan Reynolds teases whether Taylor Swift is in ﻿’Deadpool 3′

Will Taylor Swift make a ca-meow in the upcoming Deadpool movie? Ryan Reynolds has finally addressed the elephant in the room.
Fans who watched the second film know Reynolds wore a T-shirt with two of Taylor’s cats — Olivia and Meredith — on it. In addition, Taylor is very good friends with Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, and she revealed their daughters’ names on her Folklore album by naming characters after them.
It should also be noted Lively directed Taylor’s hilarious music video for “I Bet You Think About Me.” In that vein, eagle-eyed fans noted that the house used in Taylor’s new “All Too Well” music video was the same home featured in two Deadpool 3 teasers.
Fans felt these were all signs pointing to Taylor’s involvement in the third Deadpool movie — but Reynolds shot down those hopes when talking with Entertainment Tonight. He did, however, say he would “of course” welcome a cameo from Taylor.
“Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius,” he raved.
Reynolds revealed he’s a massive fan of the singer and said he is “obsessed” with her new album, Midnights. “Oh my God, yes. All of us, whole house, I’m not kidding. I love it so much,” he explained. “I do, Blake does, my daughters. We love it.”
