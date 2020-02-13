Ryan Gosling Was Almost In Backstreet Boys?

The Backstreet Boys responded to the rumor that Ryan Gosling was almost a member of the band.

See, BSB lived in the same apartment complex as Ryan Gosling, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera when they were on The Mickey Mouse Club. They were playing basketball, like every other day, and the group had just started. I told him that Backstreet Boys is gonna be huge and he’s like, ‘It’s not gonna happen, bro,”‘ AJ recalled of his conversation with Gosling, who implied that New Kids on the Block had already successfully done the boy band thing. “Cut to, he was wrong. He never even auditioned. Somehow the press misconstrued it and it became a thing.

