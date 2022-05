Ryan Gosling is set to star in a remake of the 80s TV show The Fall Guy.

Gosling will reprise the role made famous by Lee Majors. In the series, Lee Majors played a stunt man named Colt Seavers, who became a bounty hunter after stunt man opportunities began to dry up.

The Fall Guy ran on ABC from 1981 to 1986. What series do you feel deserves the reboot treatment?