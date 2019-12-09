RV Gets Stuck Wrong Way In Taco Bell Drive Thru!

Drive-thrus are great; you can grab food without getting out of the car. Now, if you live in an RV, they’re even more convenient; you don’t even have to leave your house.

Unfortunately, there can be a height or size limit at some locations, which is an issue one Washington state woman just learned.

According to Kennewick Police Department, just after midnight on Friday, the camper driver pulled in the wrong way and got the vehicle stuck, scraping the side of the building.

Turns out the 56-year-old may have been under the influence, and the cops booked her on suspicion of DUI.

What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen after hours at restaurants?