"Rumors will be rumors": Yungblud won't say if he and Halsey are back together or not

Allen Berezovsky/Getty ImagesHalsey and British singer/songwriter Yungblud started dating in 2018, but broke up in September of 2019. Now, fans think they're back together again, but Yungblud, born Dominic Harrison, will neither confirm nor deny it.

Why do fans think the two have rekindled their romance? Well, back in March, both Halsey and Yungblud posted the same photo of a plate of food on their Instagram stories. Halsey had captioned it, "My first crack at making a Sunday dinner," and added the hashtag #YorkshireCertified, referring to the British county of Yorkshire.

When Yungblud, who was born in Yorkshire, posted the photo, he added, "Can confirm" with a check mark and a heart.

Then, just a few days ago, Halsey posted a video of herself dancing seductively and twerking to the Kehlani song "Toxic." Yungblud commented on the video with a string of "red sweating face" emojis.

And yesterday, when Yungblud released a new single called "Weird," Halsey tweeted a link to it and wrote "new @yungblud is coming of age/80s film greatness. if you wanna look out the window and feel like you’re a music video protagonist, this is the song for you. so well done. (that chorus!!!)."

So what's the deal? Are they back together or not? Asked by ABC Audio to clarify, Yungblud would only say, "Rumors will be rumors, man, I'm not gonna comment on that."

