"Rumor Has It" Adele's introduced her new boyfriend to pal James Corden

Craig Sugden/CBSThe British tabloids have been going wild over the news that Adele is allegedly dating fellow British music star Skepta, and now there are reportedly signs that the relationship may be more than a fling.

The British tabloid The Sun claims that last month, during Skepta's birthday party in London, Adele introduced the critically acclaimed British rapper to both James Corden and her old pal from school, Laura Dockrill.

According to The Sun, Adele has become close friends with Corden since she moved to L.A., and of course, she appeared on one of his most popular "Carpool Karaoke" segments. Dockrill and Adele first met at the Brit School of Performing arts when they were teens, and, The Sun says, she inspired Adele's song "My Same" on her debut album, 19.

A source told the paper, "It’s been a bit of a brief fling so far. But these are two people who care about each other very much as friends, so it’s very exciting times. The fact Skepta has met Laura and James seems like a positive sign. Everyone wants the best for both of them.”

As previously reported, Adele split with her husband Simon Konecki in April after eight years as a couple, two of those as husband and wife. They share a son, Angelo, who will turn seven later this month.

