Ross Geller Tells Jimmy Fallon “Friends” Reunion Is Happening In August!

The long wait for the highly-anticipated Friends reunion might be over soon.

David Schwimmer, otherwise known as Ross on the show, was interviewed Monday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

He said the reunion is supposed to happen hopefully by mid-August now.

The COVID-19 pandemic halted production of the unscripted special in May.

The reunion special will be the first time the entire cast is back together on screen since the show wrapped in 2004.

Schwimmer also addressed the show’s biggest debate — were Rachel and Ross on a break? He said, “Yeah, it’s not even a question, they were on a break.” Do you agree?