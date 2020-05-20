'Rolling Stone' names Britney Spears' "…Baby One More Time" the top debut single in history

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Clear Channel

Britney Spears is celebrating another record achievement. Rolling Stone has crowned "...Baby One More Time" the greatest debut single in history.

"Number ONE," the 38-year-old celebrated on Twitter with a shocked emoji, "Thank you @RollingStone …. what an honor!!!!!!"

Number ONE 😱 ??!!? Thank you @RollingStone …. what an honor 💋💋💋 !!!!!! https://t.co/GnFH7Mqxjn — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) May 19, 2020

Britney squared off against some serious competition in the new singles chart, which ranked the top 100 greatest debut songs of all time. She surpassed runners-up The Jackson 5, Sex Pistols, Run-DMC and Chuck Berry, who made the top five in that respective order.

Elvis Presley was ranked eighth overall while Taylor Swift missed the top ten by just one slot, being bumped by The Smiths' 1983 single "Hand in Glove." The Beatles' "Love Me Do" didn't crack the top 20, coming in 21st place.

The publication lavished Spears with praise while explaining why the 1998 single deserved to be number one. "One of those pop manifestos that announces a new sound, a new era, a new century. But most of all, a new star," said Rolling Stone of Britney's debut single, calling it "an apocalyptic thunder-clap of a song."



Rolling Stone stated that Spears officially ushered in the new era of music when "...Baby One More Time" hit the airwaves on October 23, 1998.



The song became the top selling song of 1999 and remains one of the country's top-selling singles of all time, selling over a million units and earning RIAA-certified Platinum status.

"This girl changed the sound of pop forever," concluded Rolling Stone, officially dubbing Britney Spears a bonafide cultural and music icon.

