Rolling in the real estate: Adele buys second home in same Beverly Hills neighborhood

Cameron Spencer/Getty ImagesNew life, new digs? Adele, who recently announced that she's splitting with her husband, has purchased a new multi-million-dollar mansion in the same Beverly Hills neighborhood where she already owns a home.

Variety reports that Adele shelled out just under $10.7 million for the 6,000-square-foot home with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a library that holds 2,000 volumes, an art studio, a custom crafts room, a fitness suite, and a master bedroom with a fireplace, walk-in-closet and carpeted bathroom.

The rumor is that Adele has purchased the new house for her soon-to-be-ex husband Simon Konecki. This new property joins the singer's other house in the area, which she bought three years ago for $9.5 million, according to Variety.

Adele isn't even the most famous person who lives in the neighborhood: The exclusive enclave is also home to Cameron Diaz, Katy Perry, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem and Adele's BFF, Jennifer Lawrence.

