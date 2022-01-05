Rolling in the Blink: Watch Travis Barker’s drum cover of Adele’s “Easy on Me”

Eric McCandless via Getty Images

If you’ve ever wondered what pop-punk Adele would sound like, look no further than Travis Barker‘s Instagram.

The Blink-182 drummer has posted a drum cover of the pop superstar’s hit single “Easy on Me,” turning the sparse piano ballad into a classic Warped Tour rager.

Perhaps if Adele likes what she hears, she can take a page out of Machine Gun Kelly‘s book and get Barker to produce her next album. She can call it Tickets to My Skyfall.

In addition to turning Adele singles into pop-punk tunes, Barker celebrated the New Year with pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. He joined her for renditions of her new single “Bite Me” and the classic “Sk8er Boi.”

