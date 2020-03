Time flies. Clueless turns 25 years old this year.

To celebrate, the hit movie will return to theaters this May.

The film will have viewings at over 600 theaters across the country on May 3rd, May 4th, and May 6th.

The classic starred Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison, Stacey Dash, and others. Clueless was originally released in July 1995.

What is your favorite 90s Throwback movie?