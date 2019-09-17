Rockabye Baby, you’re a firework: 'Lullaby Renditions of Katy Perry' coming next month

It’s “Teenage Dream” for your newborn’s bedtime: Katy Perry’s catalog of hits is getting the lullaby treatment.
Rockabye Baby!’s Lullaby Renditions of Katy Perry features soothing instrumental renditions of songs including “California Gurls,” “Firework,” “I Kissed a Girl,” “Roar” and “Part of Me.”
“For all of Katy Perry’s whimsy, humor, talent, and colorfulness, she also has a grit and a knowing that only comes with being a woman and making it to the top in the music industry,” Rockabye founder Lisa Roth tells Billboard. “It’s rarified air where female artists of her stature live. I have the utmost respect and regard. Just wow.”
The album will be released on October 25, which just so happens to be Katy's 35th birthday.
Here is the track list:
"California Gurls"
"Roar"
"I Kissed a Girl"
"Hot N Cold"
"Dark Horse"
"Swish Swish"
"Waking up in Vegas"
"Part of Me"
"Chained to the Rhythm"
"Firework"
"Teenage Dream"
"Unconditionally"
