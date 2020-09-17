Rock, Sandler, Chappelle…Together?!?! YES, PLEASE!

I love Adam and Chris together, so throw in Dave Chappelle and this is going to be a comedic masterpiece!

So, what if I told you there is a potential for Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Adam Sandler to team up for a movie?

It could possibly happen.

Rock was recently interviewed and said he was writing a script that would feature all three comedy stars.

We don’t know much more but THR said Rock was “giddy” at the prospect of teaming up with Chappelle and Sandler.

Are you giddy about it? What kind of movie would you put them in?