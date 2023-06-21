Robert Downey Jr. Talks Jail Experience

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: Robert Downey Jr. attends MAX Original Series “Downey’s Dream Cars” Los Angeles Premiere at Petersen Automotive Museum on June 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Robert Downey Jr. was on Dax Shepard’s poscast “Armchair Expert” and he was opening up about his time in jail. Back in the 90’s he was sentenced for drug charges & parole violations. He said quote, “You could feel the evil in the air.” You can hear the whole episode here