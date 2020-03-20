Rob Thomas starts #SocialDistanceSessions, invites musician pals to join in

Courtesy Rob Thomas InstagramRob Thomas is the latest musician to take his musical talents to social media in hopes of entertaining his fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Welcome to #SocialDistanceSessions.

"During these uncertain times the entire world is shutting itself down," Thomas writes. "Part of that means that people aren’t going out and enjoying live music or any entertainment.

"I’m kicking this off and I invite all my brothers and sisters in the music world to go on Instagram and share a little something with people to help them while they hunker down in their homes," he added.

Rob has so far posted two performances: a cover of the 1987 Crowded House smash "Don't Dream It's Over" and his own solo single, "Streetcorner Symphony."

Rob, who's supposed to kick off a tour with Matchbox Twenty in July, also used Instagram tags to invite his pals John Mayer, Chris Daughtry, Jason Mraz, Ingrid Michaelson, Matt Nathanson, Counting Crows, Alanis Morissette, Cyndi Lauper and John Legend to participate in #SocialDistanceSessions.



