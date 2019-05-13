Rob Thomas' "Smile" gets wider: Second leg of tour announced

Emblem/AtlanticThe first leg hasn't even started yet, but Rob Thomas has already announced a second leg of his tour in support of his new album Chip Tooth Smile.

The Chip Tooth Tour gets underway May 28 in Red Bank, NJ and wraps up August 4 in Uncasville, CT. The second leg starts August 16 in Port Chester, NY and runs through September 28. Select shows on the new leg will feature Max Frost as the opening act. Abby Anderson opens all shows during the first leg.

Fan club pre-sale access to tickets for the new leg start Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time -- for more information, visit RobThomasMusic.com The general on-sale date starts May 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Every ticket purchased comes with a copy of Chip Tooth Smile, featuring the single "One Less Day (Dying Young)."

Here are the new dates:

8/16 -- Port Chester, NY, Capitol Theatre

8/18 -- Burlington, VT, Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

8/20 -- Montreal, QC, MTELUS

8/21 -- Portland, ME, State Theatre

8/23 -- Ottawa, ON, Canadian Tire Centre

8/24 -- St Catharines, ON, Meridian Centre

8/25 -- London, ON, Budweiser Gardens

8/30 -- Tulsa, OK, Brady Theater

8/31 -- Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theater

9/1 -- St Louis, MO, Stifel Theatre

9/4 -- Louisville, KY, Louisville Palace

9/5 -- Youngstown, OH, Foundation Amphitheatre

9/13 -- Albuquerque, NM, Route 66 Casino*

9/20 -- Riverside, CA, Fox Performing Arts Center*

9/21 -- Indio, CA, Fantasy Springs*

9/24 -- Tucson, AZ, Tucson Music Hall*

9/27 -- Reno, NV, Grand Sierra Casino*

9/28 -- Napa, CA, Silverado Resort and Spa*

*Without Max Frost

