Rob Thomas, Chris Daughtry & Gavin DeGraw team up to 'Rock the House for Animals'

It's not only people whose lives are impacted by COVID-19: Pets need help too. That's why Rob Thomas has organized a livestream event just for them.

Rob and his fellow animal-loving pals Chris Daughtry and Gavin DeGraw will perform live on April 30 from their homes on Rock the House for Animals!, which will benefit the Humane Society of the United States. The livestream will run on the Humane Society's Facebook, YouTube and Twitch channels starting at 7 p.m. ET next Thursday.

"Animals are everything to our family. We have two rescue dogs who are our life, and through our charity Sidewalk Angels Foundation we provide support to over 20 no-kill animal shelters and rescues across the U.S.," Rob says in a statement, speaking on behalf of himself and his wife Marisol. "This pandemic will not stop us from helping those who need us now more than ever."

The risk to pets due to COVID-19 is that pet owners may not be able to pay for the needed supplies and medical care for their animals if their own finances are impacted -- and owners may be forced to give up their furry friends when they're no longer able to afford them.

In a statement, Chris Daughtry said, "It is deeply important for us to do what we can during this critical time and help support keeping animals with their families."

And Gavin added, "My dog Buddy is everything to me. It is an honor to be invited to this party with Rob and Chris...our pets love us unconditionally and deserve everything we can provide for them."

