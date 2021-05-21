Ritt Momney’s “excited” to show he’s more than just “Put Your Records On” at virtual concert Saturday night

@nilsdavey

Believe it or not, Ritt Momney does have other songs besides his hit cover of Corinne Bailey Rae’s “Put Your Records On,” and you can watch him play them Saturday night during a virtual concert event sponsored by Lucky Brand.

Less Noise, More Music will stream at 7 p.m. ET on the clothing company’s YouTube and Facebook pages. Ritt, aka Jack Rutter, tells ABC Audio, “With this being one of the first performances I’ve done since all the ‘Put Your Records On’ stuff [happened], I’m really excited to kinda show people some of my other stuff besides that.”

“I’ll obviously be playing that, because I feel like I can’t not play that ever again,” he laughs. “But I’m excited for people who haven’t heard any of my other stuff to hear it for the first time.”

Lucky has pledged $15,000 to the #SaveOurStages movement, which was started by NIVA — the National Independent Venue Association — to help those clubs and theaters that have been forced to close due to the pandemic. The event originates from historic Pappy + Harriet’s in Pioneertown, CA.

“Obviously, shows were kinda the first thing to go [because of COVID]…and there are so many venues for which obviously that’s their only source of income,” notes Jack. “I mean, any way we can help out, whether it’s raising awareness or raising money — that’s, I think, really important to being able to feel normal again.”

Jack will be performing one-man band style during the stream — “it’s pretty low-key,” he says — but promises, “This is going to be awesome.”

As for the event being Jack’s first brand partnership, he laughs, “Yeah, it’s crazy. It’s an interesting new world!”

