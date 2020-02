Joe Coulombe aka ‘Trader Joe’ has passed on at age 89. This man had a vision that young grocery shoppers would flock to a store that stocked healthy foods at bargain prices. He creation, Trader Joe’s, started as a quirky cult favorite grocery store that rose to a retail giant.

Quality foods, friendly service, good pay, that’s Trader Joe’s. We hope his standards stay within the company for its existence.

Are you a Trader Joe’s fan?