RIP Mexican Pizza At Taco Bell

Taco Bell continued to kick items off of its menu. This one might hurt a few feelings.

The Mexican Pizza will no longer be available.

According to CNBC, the packaging for the pizza accounts for over 7 million pounds of paperboard a year. Getting rid of the item from the menu will help Taco Bell reach its sustainability goals.

You still have time to get your Mexican Pizza. It will remain on the menu until November 5th. Other items that were recently deleted by Taco Bell include Nachos Supreme, 7 Layer Burrito, and the Spicy Tostada.

When was the last time you had a Mexican Pizza? Will you miss the item?