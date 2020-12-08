Ring In The New Year With Justin Bieber! 🥂

JUSTIN BIEBER will return to the stage on New Year’s Eve, for his first live show since he canceled his 2017 world tour.

The event is called “T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live with Justin Bieber”. . . and yes, that means it’s only free to T-Mobile customers. For everyone else, it’s just 25 bucks.

Justin says he can’t wait to, quote, “give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door, together.”

The show kicks off at 11:00 P.M. Eastern Time, and it’ll be available for viewing until New Year’s Day at 3:00 P.M.

(Check out your viewing options here.)