Ring in 2021 with BTS, Halsey, Lauv & more

Of course we’re all excited to say goodbye to 2020, but ringing in 2021 just got more exciting, because BTS is doing a big virtual New Year’s Eve event with special guests.

2021 New Year’s Eve Live presented by Weverse will stream at 7:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 31.  It’ll feature BTS and all the other artists that are part of their entertainment company, Big Hit.  In addition, there will be a “Global Connect Stage” featuring Halsey, Lauv and Steve Aoki, all of whom have collaborated with BTS in the past.

The concert promises to “extend a message of hope and consolation to music fans all over the world.”  It’ll be streaming in 4K/HD, and fans will be able to watch from multiple angles, depending on what level ticket they buy. The highest-level ticket, which costs about $55, will allow fans to access online meet and greets.

Visit the Weverse shop for all the details on the event.

By Andrea Dresdale
