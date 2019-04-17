Riiiiiiiicolaaaaaa! Someone Get Sam Smith Some Ricola To Fix His Throat!

Sam Smith was 45 minutes into a concert when he had to cancel the rest of the show because of a vocal strain.

It happened in Capetown, South Africa on Tuesday.

Smith abruptly left the stage mid-song. The backup singers finished up. The arena fell silent. An announcer said there were technical difficulties. Soon after, the house lights came on and the show was over.

The concert promoter tweeted Smith’s condition. Shows scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday were canceled as well after Smith consulted with a doctor about his voice.

Have you ever been to a concert that stopped too early? What happened? Once I was at a Guns N Roses show where Axel Rose stopped the show to yell at someone. But he started back up after he was through.