Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2': safe, but still "as visually enticing as possible"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video unveils Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 today. But if you think the fact that the lingerie fashion show was filmed under strict COVID-19 guidelines would make it any less sexy, well…you don’t know Rihanna very well.

“We’re not going to dumb anything down: Within our restrictions, we’re just going to create a new normal, but we’re going to make it incredible,” Rihanna gushed at the filming.

“I can’t wait for people to see how much we put into this show to make it as visually enticing as possible while they’re at home, stuck…in the midst of the wildest times of our lives!”

This year’s collection features four parts: Garden, Dear Diary, Savage Not Sorry and, for the first time ever, Savage X Fenty boxer shorts, boxer briefs and pajamas for men, starring Diddy‘s son, Christian Combs. You’ll also see women of all shapes, sizes, ages and ethnicities, because you can’t tell Rihanna that all women aren’t sexy.

“They are! They’re sexy and they need to know that!” she says firmly. “They need to be validated about that, no matter what size they are! I’m so focused on that and making women…not just women, but everyone feel invited [and] welcome.”

That’s why the models include everyone from Lizzo, Paris Hilton, Big Sean and Demi Moore, to Bella Hadid, Willow Smith, Normani, non-binary actor/model Indya Moore and drag queens Gigi Goode and Shea Couleé. Performers include Ella Mai, Miguel, Roddy Ricch, Rosalia, Bad Bunny and Mustard.

“That’s one thing I really love about Rihanna is, like, she doesn’t discriminate,” says Christian Combs. “So you could be skinny, big or buff or lean, white, black, Asian. It doesn’t really matter. And that’s something I thought was really special about this show.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.