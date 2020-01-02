Rihanna's new Valentine's Day lingerie collection is "full sex," says designer

As InStyle reports, Rihanna teamed up with Adam Selman -- who created the so-called "naked dress" the singer wore to the 2014 Council of Fashion Designers Awards -- to design the new capsule collection, called Locket Down.

"I really wanted to go full sex because, why not?" Selman tells InStyle about the new items, which include strategically placed zippers so you can expose as much or as little as you want.

"I was inspired by '80s lingerie and Frederick's of Hollywood," Selman adds. "I wanted to keep it cheeky and playful, so I added hearts, and ruffles, and a topless babydoll dress. I went almost as girly and lovey, lovey, lovey as possible, and then I made it super sexy to counteract that."

And Selman says Rihanna had plenty of input.

"I came to her with a lot of ideas, inspirations, and sketches...We went down the line and picked out the ones that she was feeling most," he explains.

In a statement, Rih says, "Adam is everything the brand stands for -- fun, playful, sexy."

You can see Rihanna wearing some of the new line at InStyle.com, and you can shop all the pieces now over at SavageX.com, as well as Amazon. They range in size from 32A to 42DD and XS to 3X, and are priced between $16 and $84.

