Rihanna's makeup artist talks beauty tips for surviving quarantine

ABC/Lou RoccoFeeling down in the dumps amid the coronavirus lockdown? Well, Rihanna's makeup artist Hector Espinal has some good advice.

"Wear your fragrances after you shower, put a little makeup, take some selfies," he told E! News. "I feel like it's so easy to go into a rabbit hole and that's not the goal here. The goal is that we look and feel blessed to be alive."

Espinal added that he "will wear makeup everyday you let him" and that he spends more time taking off his beauty products but admitted that in this new age of video conference calls, less is actually more.

"Earlier, I was getting prepped for a Zoom call, and I was like, 'How is the everyday woman doing this?'" he explained. "... as a makeup artist, sometimes we tend to struggle, 'cause we look tired or we're just lazy. At home, the best thing is: less is more."

The beauty makeup artist shared that it doesn't take much to pull off the perfect quarantine look. In fact, it only takes four products.

"You really don't need foundation as much as you did before," Espinal dished. "A good concealer, something peachy to color correct any dark circles, and something to warm up your complexion to give you that nice, youthful, fresh look. And a blush! Without a blush, you look flat. So concealer, a little bit of bronzer, blush and then most importantly, to seal the deal, mascara. Mascara makes you look fresh and awakened."

