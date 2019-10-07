Rihanna's 500-page "visual autobiography" coming later this month

Called simply, Rihanna, the book is described as a "visual autobiography" featuring more than 1,000 "intimate" photographs depicting the star's life as a musician, performer, designer and businesswoman.

“I am so excited to share this collection of incredible images," Rihanna says in a statement. "I’m very grateful to the talented photographers and artists who contributed. We’ve been working on the book for over five years and I’m really happy to be able to finally share it with everybody."

The 504-page book includes 11 special inserts, including a removable poster and seven gatefold pages. It comes in a black carrying case and will be available at TheRihannaBook.com and wherever books are sold, starting October 24. The price? $150.

If you really want to go all out, though, there are also three limited editions available. The first one, called This Fenty X Phaidon edition, includes a different cover and a custom-designed tabletop book stand, called This S*** is Heavy, which is inspired by Rihanna's own hands. That's available October 10 and costs $175.

The Luxury Supreme edition, out November 20, is signed and numbered by Rihanna and her collaborators The Haas Brothers, and is bound in custom-made black fabric with a steel grille. It comes with a special cast-resin sculpted book stand covered in 18 carat gold, called Drippy + the Brain. Together, the book and stand weigh 126 pounds. That edition costs a whopping $5,500.

Finally, there's an Ultra Luxury Supreme edition, which is apparently already sold out. It features a custom-sculpted marble pedestal called Stoner to showcase the book.

The three limited-edition books are available exclusively at TheRihannaBook.com.

