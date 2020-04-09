Rihanna wins PETA's "Compassion in Fashion" Award

Courtesy PETA

Rihanna has just won an award, not for her music, but for her clothing line.

PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, is giving Rihanna one of its "Compassion in Fashion" Awards for creating cruelty-free fashion. Specifically, her line, FENTY, has debuted a capsule collection of faux-leather items, including a corset dress and skirt and button-down shirts.

"Rihanna should 'Take a Bow' for this stunning cruelty-free collection," says PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange in a statement. "With her new vegan collection, Rihanna shows how easy it is to create a killer look that no animal had to die for."

The collection was "inspired by utility wear and uniforms," according to the FENTY website. On Instagram, Rihanna wrote, "Faux leather. and yes it’s as soft as everyone says."

