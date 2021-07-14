Rihanna will be your landlord — if you can afford paying $80,000 a month in rent

Raymond Hall/GC Images

If you can comfortably spend $80,000 a month, then you are qualified to become Rihanna‘s newest tenant.

TMZ reports that the “Umbrella” singer is renting out her luxurious Beverly Hills mansion, which will cost nearly a million dollars to rent for the full year.

Among the various perks of living in Rihanna’s abode, tenants will have their very own private gym, in-ground pool, patio with a working fire pit, modern library, gourmet kitchen, walk-in closet, master bathroom that leads to a private patio, and breathtaking views of Coldwater Canyon.

In all, the 7,628-square-foot rental offers five bedrooms and seven bathrooms on a 22,000 square-foot lot.

It was previously reported that Rih scooped up the real estate in March for a whopping $13.8 million. It’s unknown why the singer is renting out her new digs.

