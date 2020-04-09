Rihanna & Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donating $4 million to combat quarantine-induced domestic violence

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball

There's one sad side effect of the recent nationwide stay-at-home orders: Data shows an alarming uptick in the amount of domestic violence cases as a result. Rihanna, whose charitable foundation is already donating millions to the fight against COVID-19, is now addressing this problem head on.

Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation is teaming with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to commit $2.1 million each -- a total of $4.2 million to the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles, in order to help manage the domestic violence crisis. The L.A. Housing Authority estimates that around 90 people a week, as well as their children, have been turned away from domestic violence shelters since the stay-at-home order in that city was instituted.

The grants will cover housing and food for 90 victims per week for 10 weeks, as well as counseling.

Last week, Rihanna's CLF and JAY-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation announced $2 million in grants in support of undocumented workers, the children of frontline health workers and first responders, and incarcerated, elderly and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles.

Before that, CLF annnounced $5 million in grants to protect vulnerable and marginalized communities from the pandemic in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa.

