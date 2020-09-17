Rihanna to stage 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2' October 2 with all-star lineup

Last year, Rihanna brought her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty to Amazon Prime Video, staging a huge fashion show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center with guest stars including Big Sean, Halsey, Migos, DJ Khaled, Normani, Gigi and Bella Hadid and more. Now, she’s coming back for round two.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 will stream on Prime Video starting Friday, October 2. It’ll show off the brand’s new Fall 2020 collection, and feature performances from Travis Scott, Ella Mai, Bad Bunny, Miguel, Roddy Ricch, Rosalia and Mustard.

The fashions themselves — described as “fierce and unapologetic” — will be modeled by Lizzo, Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, Willow Smith, Chika, Irina Shayk, Rico Nasty, Erika Jayne, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Normani, Cara Delevigne, Christian Combs and many more.

The new Fall 2020 collection will be available at Amazon Fashion’s store and at the Savage X Fenty website. You can head over to the Amazon site to see a trailer for the fashion show now.

By Andrea Dresdale

