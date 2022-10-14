Rihanna to launch ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ ﻿on November 9

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman

The fourth volume of Rihanna‘s hotly anticipated Savage X Fenty runway show arrives next month.

The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on November 9 and be broadcast across 240 countries. Rihanna made the surprise reveal on Friday and teased some of the looks that’ll hit the runway.

This year’s event promises to break more boundaries and challenge tradition. “The trailblazing event is raising the bar yet again with a new all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music, and more, debuting the latest Savage X Fenty styles,” the official press release divulges.

This year’s event is being billed as a “seductive fashion fever dream” that will blend “Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature.” If that wasn’t enough to tantalize you, the release teases further, “Featuring a star-studded cast all wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks, the show is an un-missable visual feast.”

Rihanna will serve as the show’s executive producer and creative director.

As for what this year’s collection will bring, the release states, “An homage to self-expression and personal empowerment, Rihanna’s latest collection features disparate textures, unexpected detailing, and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending experience for everyBODY.”

Savage X Fenty was launched in 2018 and has made waves in the fashion industry by continually pushing for inclusivity, diversity and authenticity. Once the show finishes airing on November 9, the collection will be available on the Amazon Fashion store, as well as the Savage X Fenty website.

It should be noted the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 won the 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming.

