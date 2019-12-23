Rihanna teases fans about 'R9' album release

ABC/Lou Rocco

ABC/Lou RoccoThe Rihanna Navy has been begging for a new album for nearly four years, and RiRi is teasing that her new album may actually be finished.

"Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it," the "We Found Love" singer posted on Instagram with a cryptic clip of small white dog hilariously bouncing its head to House of Pain's classic hit, "Jump Around."

Rihanna didn't provide any additional information about the album, or about when she might drop her new music.

Since Rihanna released Anti in January 2016, her music career has been on hold while she’s concentrated on expanding her ever-growing Fenty fashion and cosmetics empire.

The nine-time Grammy winner has also added to her acting resume, with her starring role in Ocean’s 8 in 2018, and in 2017, appearances in the film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and the A&E Bates Motel TV series. This year, she’s featured with Donald Glover in the movie Guava Island, which is available on Amazon Prime.

