Rihanna talks Fenty Skin and graces September cover of 'Harper's BAZAAR'

Rihanna has come a long way since her 2015 debut single “Pon De Replay.” Not only has she gone on to put out eight studio albums, she’s transcended from music and made name for herself in both the cosmetics and fashion industries as well.

Her latest project, a skincare line called Fenty Skin, just dropped in July and in the September issue of Harper’s BAZAAR she shared that getting into skincare was something that always interested her.

The 32-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist told the magazine, “I’ve always seen the Fenty brand as more than just makeup, and I knew I wanted to make skin care from the very beginning.”

“It was just about getting it right. You have to live with the formulas for awhile and test them in different ways. It’s very different from makeup in that sense. It takes a long time,” she explained.

The article also takes a look back at a 2007 interview with Rihanna where she shared a story about her mom, who had worked at a makeup store — giving some more insight into where her passion for cosmetics came from.

The Barbados native said, “She knew everything about perfume, skin care, and makeup. She never let me wear makeup, but I was secretly fascinated. So when she’d leave home, I would play around with hers.”

It seems that cosmetics is just in Rihanna’s blood.

The September 2020 issue of Harper’s BAZAAR will hit newsstands September 8.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.