Rihanna shuts down the possibility of her performing at the Super Bowl: "I still got an album to finish"

Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video Rihanna is a very busy woman these days, and the last thing on her radar is Super Bowl 2020.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, on the red carpet before her Savage X Fenty runway show earlier this week, the bad gal confirmed that she is still very much focused on completing a follow-up to 2016's Anti.

When asked if there was a possibility of her performing at next year's halftime show, Rihanna told ET, "Actually, this is my first time hearing about the Super Bowl since last Super Bowl."

"I still got an album to finish," she added. "You're gonna ask about Super Bowl, really? My fans are gonna have my neck."

Unfortunately, Rihanna wouldn't reveal any details about her hotly-anticipated album.

"Whatever I do is gonna be confident whether it's the album, perfume, lingerie, makeup, or fashion," Rih said. "Y'all gonna have to wait. Navy, I'm so sorry."

As previously reported, Rih was said to have been a front runner to perform at last year's Super Bowl halftime show, but allegedly turned down the coveted event in support of Colin Kapernick.

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly been approached to perform at next year's game.

