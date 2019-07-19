Rihanna schedules annual Diamond Ball gala with Pharrell, DJ Khaled and Seth Meyers

Jon Pack/NBC

Jon Pack/NBC

Looks like all those drinks that Rihanna and Seth Meyers shared a few weeks ago have led to something other than a really funny Late Night segment.

The singer has announced that her annual Diamond Ball gala, in support of her Clara Lionel Foundation charity, will take place September 12 in New York City, and Meyers will host the event.

Performers include DJ Khaled and Pharrell Williams, artists with whom Rih has worked in the past. There are also rumors that Pharrell is working with the singer on her long-awaited ninth album, but that's not confirmed.

"Our 5th Annual #DIAMONDBALL is just 2 months away!!!" Rihanna wrote on Instagram. "I’m so excited to announce our host @sethmeyers ... and for the main event, the one and only @pharrell is performing!!! To support the #ClaraLionelFoundation and learn more, follow @claralionelfdn! #CLF."

The Clara Lionel Foundation, named after Rih's grandparents, was founded in 2012 to support education and health programs globally, as well as emergency response programs worldwide. The first Diamond Ball was held in 2014.

One-hundred-percent of the proceeds from Fenty Beauty's Killawatt Highlighter go to the foundation. And speaking of Fenty Beauty, Rihanna's super-successful cosmetics line is launching in Asia in September, including Hong Kong, Macau, Seoul and Jeju, South Korea.

