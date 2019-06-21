Rihanna says "Forbes" "wealthiest self-made female musician" title is "weird"

Raymond Hall/GC ImagesWhen Forbes announced a few weeks ago that Rihanna was the wealthiest self-made female musician, with an estimated net worth of $600 million, it was big news -- but the singer thinks it's just "weird."

While speaking to E! News about her new Fenty fashion collection -- part of a new deal with luxury goods conglomerate LVHM that will likely keep her in millions for the future -- Rihanna was asked about the Forbes designation.

"Forbes is one of those funny things, y'know?" she told E!. "It's like you're awarding people for being rich or something. It's weird. I never got used to it but...it's a nice honor. It's nice."

Forbes also noted that the 31-year-old star is earning most of her millions from her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, and her lingerie line, Savage, as well as her music and occasional acting gigs in movies like Ocean's 8.

In other Rihanna news, everyone's freaking out over the "Day Drinking" segment she filmed for Late Night with Seth Meyers. As Meyers told Variety, in order to film it, he had to air a repeat, because he couldn't have gotten that drunk and then done his regular show.

"We actually had to go to the network and say, 'Hey, we want to show a mid-week rerun,' which we never do, in order to do Day Drinking with Rihanna.' And it was a very speedy approval from NBC," Meyers says.

"I do want to point out that this was only the second time we’ve had to cancel a show, and the other was the birth of my first son," he adds. "For the birth of my second son, I just went to work the next day. So the order goes, my first son, Rihanna, my second son."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.